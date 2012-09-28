Sept 28 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc
said it will no longer operate in any Sears Holdings Corp
locations.
Tax preparers set up their outlets in department stores
during tax season, hoping to benefit from the large number of
customers frequenting these stores.
H&R Block had said earlier this month that it will reduce
the number of Sears locations it operates in to 112 this year
from about 500 last year.
H&R Block has been trying to realign its business to focus
on the fast-growing digital tax market to compete with tax
filing software such as Intuit Inc's TurboTax.
The company expects the move to exit Sears' locations to add
slightly to earnings in fiscal 2013.
Sears said in a separate statement that it has reached an
agreement with H&R Block's rival Jackson Hewitt Tax Service to
provide tax services in most of its locations in the United
States.
H&R Block shares closed at $17.33 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.