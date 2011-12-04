VIENNA Dec 4 Nationalised German bank Hypo Real Estate plans to start taking short-term customer deposits, apparently as a way to expand its refinancing base, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday without giving any sources.

The bank declined comment on the report.

HRE got more than 100 billion euros ($134 billion) state aid and was nationalised in 2009. The European Union gave its approval in July for a revamp that will shrink HRE to less than a sixth of its size before the financial crisis.

Germany's finance ministry said last month it did not believe it needed to set additional funds aside in the budget for HRE. ($1 = 0.7446 euro) (Reporting by Olaf Brenner and Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)