VIENNA Dec 4 Nationalised German bank
Hypo Real Estate plans to start taking short-term customer
deposits, apparently as a way to expand its refinancing base,
Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday without giving any
sources.
The bank declined comment on the report.
HRE got more than 100 billion euros ($134 billion) state aid
and was nationalised in 2009. The European Union gave its
approval in July for a revamp that will shrink HRE to less than
a sixth of its size before the financial crisis.
Germany's finance ministry said last month it did not
believe it needed to set additional funds aside in the budget
for HRE.
($1 = 0.7446 euro)
(Reporting by Olaf Brenner and Michael Shields; Editing by Dan
Lalor)