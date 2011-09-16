BERLIN, Sept 16 Germany faces a bill of billions of euros for its rescue of mortgage lender Hypo Real Estate , unaccounted for in government financing plans, according to the head of the conservatives' parliamentary budget committee.

In a letter obtained by Reuters from Norbert Barthle to his party, he said: "The actual cost depends on the result of the reprivatisation (of HRE), which won't realistically be possible before 2014, and is likely to be postponed."

It is also difficult to estimate the value of eventual losses stemming from state-owned HRE-linked bad bank FMS Wertmanagement , he said.

FMS was set up after HRE was nationalised in 2009, so that HRE could transfer the worst non-performing assets to an off-balance sheet bank guaranteed by the German state.

In April, it emerged that Hypo Real Estate shifted its Greek exposure to FMS on Oct. 1, 2010. Hypo Real Estate consequently has no exposure to Greece now, while in December 2009 it amounted to 3.9 billion euros.

"First estimates before we entered the euro crisis stood at almost 4 billion euros," he wrote, adding the actual cost would only be clear at the end of the long-term development plan.

FMS Wertmanagement was created when toxic loans and securities with a face value of 173 billion euros were transferred from Hypo Real Estate in October last year, creating Germany's largest bad bank.

FMS is close to exhausting the funding it received from the German bank rescue fund SoFFin, whereas HRE expects to post a profit this year, helping it to attract buyers in future. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Will Waterman)