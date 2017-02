Aug 2 Aerospace and industrial products maker Héroux-Devtek Inc said first-quarter profit rose 8 percent on higher deliveries to commercial aircraft and business jet markets.

Net income rose to C$6.3 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, for April-June from C$5.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 8 percent to C$99.2 million. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)