LONDON, July 18 British car dealer HR Owen
on Thursday rejected a 32.5 million pound ($49.31
million) takeover bid from Philippine investment group Berjaya
Philippines, saying the unacceptable offer undervalued
the firm.
"The board believes the offer by Berjaya to be inadequate
and at a level which materially undervalues the company," a
statement issued by HR said.
"Therefore, the board strongly recommends that shareholders
take no action in respect of this unsolicited and unacceptable
offer from Berjaya."
Berjaya Philippines, which last month bought a 29.8 percent
stake in HR Owen for 8.3 million pounds, has offered 130 pence
per share for the remainder of the company, valuing it around
32.5 million pounds.
HR Owen said this only represented a 7.4 percent premium to
the last day before the offer was made.
Berjaya, majority owned by Hong Kong-based Berjaya Lottery
Management Limited, said it had not sought a formal
recommendation from HR Owen's board before the bid was offered.
HR Owen is Britain's largest luxury and supercar dealership,
selling high-end vehicles such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris,
Bentleys and Rolls Royces.
Shares in HR Owen, which have almost doubled in value this
year, closed on Wednesday at 130.5 pence per share.