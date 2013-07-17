LONDON, July 17 H.R. Owen Plc : * Berjaya Philippines - cash offer by berjaya Philippines inc. to acquire the

entire issued share capital of H.R Owen Plc. * Berjaya Philippines - offer values the share capital of the company on a

fully diluted basis at approximately £32.5 million. * Under the terms of the Offer, holders of Shares who accept the Offer will be entitled to receive: 130 pence in cash for each Share * Source text for Eikon: