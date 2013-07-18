UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 18 H.R. Owen Plc : * Response to cash offer from berjaya Philippines inc. ("berjaya") * Believes the offer by berjaya to be inadequate and at a level which
materially undervalues the company * Strongly recommends that shareholders take no action in respect of this
unsolicited and unacceptable offer
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources