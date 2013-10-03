REFILE-UPDATE 2-ITV's production arm shields it from advertising decline
LONDON, March 1 British broadcaster ITV said a strong performance from its programme making business helped it to weather the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.
Oct 3 H.R. Owen Plc : * Expects results for the year ending Dec. 31 to be ahead of management's previous expectations * Q3 used car volumes up by almost a third vs prior year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 1 British broadcaster ITV said a strong performance from its programme making business helped it to weather the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.