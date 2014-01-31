SAO PAULO Jan 31 Brazilian investment holding company JP Petrochem Participações Ltda and money manager Discovery Capital Management LLC agreed on Friday to put an end to a legal dispute over their interests in Brazilian oil producer HRT Participações em Petróleo SA, according to a securities filing on Friday.

HRT shares fell 4.1 percent to 1.17 reais on Friday. The stock is up 28.6 percent this year after plunging 80 percent in 2013.