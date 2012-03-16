(Repeats to remove extra word "be" in para 2)

* Discovery brightens outlook after January disappointment

* Anglo-Russian TNK-BP bought 45 pct stake in Amazon ops last Oct

* More tests under way to determine wells' productive potential

* HRT shares climbing in first quarter after 2011 dive

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Brazilian energy company HRT Participacoes said on Thursday it found gas in a well drilled in the Amazon's Solimoes basin, which confirmed the presence of large reserves in the same area.

The discovery brightens the outlook for what had until now seemed disappointing prospects for the HRT project, which is likely rack up high logistics costs as it is located in the middle of remote jungle.

Subsidiary HRT O&G Exploracao made the discovery of in two areas of the 1-HRT-5-AM well in the SOL-T-192 block in the Jurua area with a liquid depth of 14.4 meters. HRT said both areas had good porosity and permeability.

The company said the discovery revealed the possibility of the existence of a new gas-rich area in the blocks SOL-T-191, 192, 169 and in the southwest of block 170.

"This is another important landmark in the Solimoes Basin, in the energy panorama of the Amazon and, without doubt, in our

history," said Marcio Rocha Mello, the head of HRT.

Queiroz Galvao began drilling the well, which is still being evaluated, in late 2011 and reached a depth of 2,962 metres (9,717 feet)

HRT sold a 45 percent stake in its Amazon exploration areas to TNK-BP for $1 billion last October. TNK-BP is a 50-50 joint venture between Britain's BP and four Russian billionaires.

HRT shares on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange rose 0.5 percent on Thursday to 682.05 reais ($380). That is well below a March 2011 peak of around 2,200 reais, but up about 50 percent from an all-time low in early January of around 400 reais, when disappointing drilling caused the price to tumble.

($1 = 1.8051 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Peter Murphy; editing by Miral Fahmy)