Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
* Rigs already under construction, slated for Feb delivery
* HRT said Wednesday discovered oil and gas in Amazon
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 Brazilian oil company HRT HRTP3.SA closed a deal to buy four Chinese-made drilling rigs for its campaign to explore Amazon oil blocks, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.
The company is expected to close a second deal for another four rigs in the next 10 days with the same shipyard. The source did not give financial details on the purchases.
The rigs are already under construction and are expected to be delivered in February as part of the company's plans to explore the Solimoes Basin, in the Amazon region. It plans to sink 31 exploratory wells in 2012, the source said.
The orders are expected to open the way for the Chinese drilling rig maker to set up a plant in Manaus to assemble new equipment. The source did not name the Chinese company.
HRT said on Wednesday it discovered deposits of oil and gas in the Amazon region. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Peabody Energy announces upsize and pricing of $950 million senior secured term loan facility
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results and provides general business update