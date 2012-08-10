Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Brazilian oil company HRT plans to spend $457 million to find oil and natural gas in its prospects in the Brazilian Amazon and off the coast of Namibia by the end of 2013, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Tersandro told investors on a call on Friday.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Chinese cities that sit on three pollution "highways" have been told to coordinate efforts to reduce emissions, as Beijing and the country's northeast regions brace for another bout of heavy smog this week, state media reported on Monday.