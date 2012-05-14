(In May 11 story removes para 1 item of company having first commercial oil output in 2012. HRT said the information was wrong as the result of an incorrect Portuguese translation of an HRT executive's comments on an English-language conference call.)

RIO DE JANEIRO May 11 Brazil's HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA faces high water levels on the upper reaches of the Amazon River that could delay drilling in the company's oil and gas concessions in Brazil's Amazon region, Chief Financial Officer Lourenço Bastos-Tigre said on a conference call with investors Friday.

In Brazil, the upper reaches of the Amazon River are known as the "Rio Solimões".