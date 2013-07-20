UPDATE 1-Volkswagen, Tata Motors plan to cooperate in India
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
BRASILIA, July 19 HRT Participações SA said on Friday that the second well drilled by its subsidiary HRT Walvis Petroleum off the coast of Namibia is dry.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company said drilling was stopped on well Murombe-1 after no oil was found. The company's first well in Namibia was declared non-commercial in May.
The Brazilian oil producer has faced repeated setbacks in its exploration efforts in Brazil's Solimões Basin and in Namibia, driving down its shares by 58 percent this year alone. It had been hoping to make a large discovery in the waters off Namibia.
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
* Newell Brands says continues to expect to achieve stated leverage ratio goal of 3 to 3.5 times EBITDA in 2 to 3 yrs from April 15, 2016 completion of Jarden Corp acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S