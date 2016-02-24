ZAGREB Feb 24 Hrvatski Telekom, Croatia's biggest telecoms operator which is 51-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom :

* Posts 2015 revenue of 6.92 billion kuna ($994.82 million) up 0.2 percent

* Net profit falls to 925 million kuna from 1.14 billion

* Management proposes dividend of 6 kuna per share which amounts to 491.3 million kuna. Targeted dividend for 2016 seen at a minimum of 6 kuna per share.

* In 2016 Hrvatski Telekom expects revenue to fall by up to two percent

* Investments in 2016 seen at 1.1 billion kuna, down from 1.46 billion last year

($1 = 6.9560 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)