May 10 HS R & A CO.,LTD :

* Says its unit, HS T&C Co. to merge with HS CLIMATE CONTROL INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., which is engaged in the provision of auto parts

* Says merger ratio of 1:0.0883189788 between the unit and HS CLIMATE CONTROL INDUSTRIES

* 88,318 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of June 30 and registered date of July 14

* The HS T&C will survive and HS CLIMATE CONTROL INDUSTRIES will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/K7vZ17

