LONDON, April 24 HSBC senior
independent director Simon Robertson said the bank's board was
united behind Chairman Douglas Flint and Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver and they had the board's full confidence.
Both men have been criticised after several scandals,
including allegations HSBC helped Swiss clients avoid tax in the
past, and a shareholder at the bank's annual meeting on Friday
asked if they would remain.
"The board has absolutely full confidence in both Douglas
and Stuart and the rest of the management team. They are the
people who we are trusting to help us through the problems we
have and we will hold them to account. There are no plans to
change anyone and I speak for the whole board," Robertson said.
