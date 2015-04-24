LONDON, April 24 British bank HSBC said
it expects to make progress on resolving past conduct issues
this year.
"As recent events have shown, there are a number of legacy
issues left to resolve. We will make further progress on these
in 2015," Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told investors at the
annual meeting in London.
Gulliver also said the costs of operating a global business
model had increased significantly in recent years, which had
required the bank to revise the targets it set in 2011.
"These costs are not going to go away, or likely be reduced.
Rather, they represent the new normal for global banks," he
said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Pravin Char)