BRIEF-MHP approves interim dividend of $0.7492/shr
* Says board approved payment of interim dividend of US$0.7492 per share for 2016, equivalent to approximately US$80 million
LONDON May 23 HSBC's Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver told shareholders at the bank's annual meeting that it had no plans to follow rivals by significantly re-shaping its investment banking business.
"There's no real need to change ours. I don't see any need to exit large chunks of the business. We will continue to invest in the organic growth of GBM (investment bank arm Global Banking and Markets)," he said.
Gulliver was referring to recent plans announced by Barclays to shrink its investment bank and by Deutsche Bank to raise billions of euros and grow its investment bank in the United States. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott)
* Says board approved payment of interim dividend of US$0.7492 per share for 2016, equivalent to approximately US$80 million
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Wednesday its 2016 net earnings rose 79 percent year-on-year to $395 million due to higher prices for precious metals and foreign exchange gains driven by a stronger rouble.
* Profit before tax growth of 31% to £46.0 million (2015: £35.3 million) driven by improved operating margins to 12.0% (2015: 9.7%)