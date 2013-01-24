LONDON Jan 24 HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, has hired former Nomura deal-maker William Barter as the head of UK for global banking, it said on Thursday.

Barter, the former head of UK investment banking at Nomura, will join HSBC as head of UK global banking in March in a newly created position. He will report to Robin Phillips and Kevin Adeson, co-heads of global banking, part of the investment bank arm.

Barter worked on the Xstrata/Glencore deal, the biggest takeover of 2012, after joining Nomura in August 2009 from Citigroup, where he was managing director in the UK investment banking team from 2007 to 2009.

He left the Japanese investment bank at the end of the year, according to the Financial Services Authority register.