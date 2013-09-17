LONDON, Sept 17 HSBC Holdings has hired
a former spokesman for the Britain's prime minister and now a
senior official at HM Treasury to develop its banking relations
with governments.
Michael Ellam will join as managing director of HSBC's
public sector banking team in its financial institutions group
from Dec. 2, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. HSBC
confirmed the accuracy of the memo.
Ellam joins from HM Treasury, where he was most recently
director general of international finance. He has spent six
years on the Treasury's executive management board and was
formerly Downing Street's director of communications and the
prime minister's official spokesman when Gordon Brown was in
office.
The memo said Ellam will be responsible for developing
HSBC's senior government relationships across banking. There is
regular work for banks from government-related deals, such as
Britain's sale of a 3.2 billion pound ($5.1 billion) stake in
Lloyds Banking Group on Monday.