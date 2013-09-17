LONDON, Sept 17 HSBC Holdings has hired a former spokesman for the Britain's prime minister and now a senior official at HM Treasury to develop its banking relations with governments.

Michael Ellam will join as managing director of HSBC's public sector banking team in its financial institutions group from Dec. 2, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. HSBC confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

Ellam joins from HM Treasury, where he was most recently director general of international finance. He has spent six years on the Treasury's executive management board and was formerly Downing Street's director of communications and the prime minister's official spokesman when Gordon Brown was in office.

The memo said Ellam will be responsible for developing HSBC's senior government relationships across banking. There is regular work for banks from government-related deals, such as Britain's sale of a 3.2 billion pound ($5.1 billion) stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Monday.