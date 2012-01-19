LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - HSBC has reshuffled its debt capital market syndicate desk, appointing PJ Bye as global head of public sector syndicate and Adam Bothamley as head of EMEA debt syndicate.

Bothamley previously ran the bank's EMEA FIG syndicate desk while Bye was head of public sector debt syndicate.

They will continue to report to Jean-Marc Mercier who was promoted from European head of debt syndicate to global head of syndicate at the beginning of 2011 following the appointment of Bryan Pascoe to global head of debt capital markets. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)