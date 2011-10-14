LONDON Oct 14 HSBC has unveiled a high-level reshuffle, promoting the head of its asset management arm to become chief of staff to the group CEO as he implements a worldwide revamp of the bank's businesses.

John Flint, currently Chief Executive of HSBC Global Asset Management, will become Chief of Staff to CEO Stuart Gulliver and Group Head of Strategy, HSBC said in a statement on Friday.

Gulliver launched a shake-up of the bank's businesses in May, aiming to cut $3.5 billion in costs.

Replacing Flint as head of the asset management business is Sridhar Chandrasekharan, who is at present Global Head of Wholesale at HSBC Asset Management.

Antonio Simoes, the current Group Head of Strategy and Planning, will become Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management for Europe, a newly created position, HSBC said.

All three appointments come into effect at the start of 2012.

The overhaul announced in May involves concentrating wealth management on 18 core economies and focusing retail banking on home markets such as Hong Kong and Britain as well as high growth markets like Mexico, Singapore and Brazil.

The bank also plans to sell or slim own retail operations in dozens of markets where operations are sub scale. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Will Waterman)