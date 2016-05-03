SINGAPORE May 3 A senior HSBC
Southeast Asia investment banker, who helped advise a Thai firm,
backed by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, on its $11 billion
acquisition of Fraser and Neave in 2013, is leaving the bank to
join a buyside firm, said two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter.
Head of banking advisory for Southeast Asia, Alvin Lim, who
is also a managing director at HSBC, has gone on gardening leave
until the middle of this year, they said.
An HSBC spokesman from Hong Kong declined to comment.
Lim joined HSBC in 2004 and has been involved in several
multi-billion dollar deals in the region. He has also worked as
an investment banker with Citigroup.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)