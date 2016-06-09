BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
(Corrects June 8 item in paragraph 2 to clarify that six members voted unanimously to approve the deal)
SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade approved on Wednesday Banco Bradesco SA's acquisition of HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit under certain conditions.
Six board members of Brasilia-based Cade voted unanimously to approve the transaction with restrictions, including barring Bradesco, the country's No. 3 listed bank, from carrying out any acquisitions for at least 30 months. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources