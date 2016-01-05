SAO PAULO Jan 5 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, said the country's central bank approved on Tuesday the acquisition of the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc.

The conclusion of the deal still requires approval from other regulatory agencies, Bradesco said in a securities filing.

Bradesco had announced the $5.2 billion acquisition of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo SA on Aug 3. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)