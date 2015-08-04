Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SAO PAULO Aug 4 Brazilian bankers' unions said on Tuesday that management from Banco Bradesco SA and HSBC Holdings promised there would be no mass layoffs due to the sale of HSBC's Brazilian operation, announced this week.
"Both banks promised there would be no mass layoffs and reiterated their openness to dialogue with the labor movement," said Juvandia Moreira, head of the bankers' union in Sao Paulo, in a joint release with state and federal union leaders.
The success of the acquisition, the largest in Bradesco's 74-year history, will depend on how quickly the bank can achieve up to 6 billion Brazilian reais ($1.7 billion) in promised cost savings, analysts say.
($1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Dan Grebler)
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.