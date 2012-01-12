BANGKOK Jan 12 Bank of Ayudhya, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General Electric , will sign an agreement next week to buy HSBC's Thai credit card and retail business, a senior official at Bank of Ayudhya said.

HSBC's retail business has a loan portfolio of about 30-40 billion baht ($942 million to $1.26 billion) and about 500,000 credit card customers.

"It's quite certain that we will be the winners and we expect to sign a deal by the end of next week. We will inform HSBC's clients on the same day," the official, who declined to be named but is close to the deal, told Reuters.

The source did not give a value for the deal. HSBC's Thai unit declined to comment.

The deal is part of a drive by Bank of Ayudhya to expand its retail services and comes after HSBC announced that it intended to quit businesses or countries where it lacked scale.

A deal would be subject to approval by the Bank of Thailand.

Siam Commercial Bank was also interested in the HSBC operations, sources close to the deal said in December.

Bank of Ayudhya, 33 percent owned by a unit of General Electric, has said it was looking to buy assets to boost its leading share in the retail market, including personal loans and credit cards.

Bank of Ayudhya has about 4 million credit card customers and a retail loan portfolio of about 70 billion baht ($2.2 billion). ($1 = 31.82 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)