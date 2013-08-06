LONDON, Aug 6 (IFR) - Michael Bevan will leave his position as head of Middle East and Africa ECM for HSBC. He will move to the bank's Hong Kong offices to cover sovereign wealth funds.

The bank recently set up the division by appointing erstwhile CEEMEA ECM chief Evans Hajitouma as global head of the sovereign wealth funds coverage group in 2012.

While Hajitouma sits in London to oversee the division, Bevan will be in Hong Kong to specifically handle relationships with sovereign funds in the region, such as Singapore's Temasek.

The appointment of two ECM bankers to the division suggests that HSBC will focus on sovereign fund involvement in IPOs.

Funds such as China Investment Corporation and Singapore's Temasek and GIC have become increasingly active in IPOs, often acting as "cornerstone" investors. Hong Kong's HKMA, South Korea's KIC and Malaysia's Khazanah are also among the biggest sovereign funds in the world.

Bevan's move away from the Middle East also highlights the scarcity of ECM activity in the Gulf region.

While bankers agree that a pipeline of deals has been building recently, the local stock exchanges do not have the liquidity and the right regulatory environment to allow new companies to list easily. Also, not all the deals that go through have a foreign component.

Only a select few companies will have access to foreign bourses such as London.

Bevan has worked on Middle East ECM for over three years. During his tenure, deals which HSBC have been involved in include IPOs for Vodafone Qatar, Damas Jewellery and Al Noor Hospitals.