LONDON May 23 HSBC Holdings named
Simon Robertson, a former Goldman Sachs banker and
chairman of Rolls-Royce, as the new chairman of its
remuneration committee to replace John Thornton.
Thornton, another former Goldman banker, this week said he
would step down as head of the remuneration committee and HSBC
said on Thursday that Robertson, 72, its senior independent
director and deputy chairman, will take over.
The bank said Joachim Faber, another HSBC non-executive
director, would take over as chairman of its risk committee,
replacing Rona Fairhead. Both appointments will take effect
after its annual shareholder meeting on Friday.