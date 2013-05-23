LONDON May 23 HSBC Holdings named Simon Robertson, a former Goldman Sachs banker and chairman of Rolls-Royce, as the new chairman of its remuneration committee to replace John Thornton.

Thornton, another former Goldman banker, this week said he would step down as head of the remuneration committee and HSBC said on Thursday that Robertson, 72, its senior independent director and deputy chairman, will take over.

The bank said Joachim Faber, another HSBC non-executive director, would take over as chairman of its risk committee, replacing Rona Fairhead. Both appointments will take effect after its annual shareholder meeting on Friday.