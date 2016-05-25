May 25 HSBC Holdings will issue $2 billion of bonds that would convert into shares if the bank's capital strength falls below a certain level, it said on Wednesday.

HSBC said the so-called contingent convertible bonds, or "CoCos", would pay an annual interest of 6.875 percent. The bonds will convert into shares if HSBC's core equity Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent.

Bonds that convert into shares or are cancelled when a bank's capital falls below a certain level are increasingly being sold by banks to improve their capital cushion in case they run into trouble.

Regulators want banks to sell the bonds to provide a bigger cushion to prevent the need for taxpayer bailouts that were seen in the 2007/09 financial crisis. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)