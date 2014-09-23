DUBAI, Sept 23 HSBC Bank Middle East set pricing
for a $300 million five-year bond offering at the tighter end of
its initial guidance, with the deal to complete later on
Tuesday, a document from the bank showed.
The lender, rated A2 by Moody's and AA- by Fitch, had set
initial price guidance at between 85 basis points and 90 basis
points over mid-swaps earlier in the day.
The order book was oversubscribed, according to the
document, without specifying the size of the orders. HSBC is the
sole bookrunner and lead manager.
The bank follows a string of United Arab Emirates borrowers
accessing the international debt market as favourable market
conditions have pushed borrowing costs to record lows.
Issuance is however expected to taper off ahead of the
Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which falls in the first week of
October.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)