LONDON Feb 22 HSBC will announce staff
bonuses totalling just under 2.4 billion pounds ($4 billion)
globally for 2013 and is expected to report a significant rise
in pretax profit, Sky News reported on its website on Saturday
without citing its sources.
Europe's biggest bank is expected on Monday to announce the
size of its bonus pool, a sensitive issue as many Britons still
blame banks for the 2008 financial crisis after which the state
was forced to bail out RBS and Lloyds.
Earlier this month Barclays prompted an angry
reaction from politicians and labour unions after it increased
its bonuses by 13 percent to 2.4 billion pounds even as it
announced plans to axe 12,000 jobs.
Sky quoted an unnamed source saying the rise in variable pay
at HSBC would be smaller than its likely increase in earnings.
A spokesman at HSBC declined comment when contacted by
Reuters.
If made, the bonus payments would be marginally higher than
the bank's 2012 bonus pool of 2.2 billion pounds and would come
only a year before a new EU bonus cap which Britain is resisting
through the courts.
The new rules would mean from 2015 bonuses cannot be more
than fixed salary, or double this amount if a bank obtains
shareholder approval.
Banks including HSBC, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are
among the banks expected to raise the non-bonus part of
remuneration with, for example, monthly or quarterly
"allowances".