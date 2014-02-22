LONDON Feb 22 HSBC will announce staff
bonuses totalling just under 2.4 billion pounds ($4 billion)
globally for 2013 and is expected to report a significant rise
in pretax profit, Sky News reported on its website on Saturday
without citing its sources.
Referring to an unnamed source close to the bank, Sky also
said Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver will receive a 1.8 million
pound bonus as part of an overall pay deal worth more than 7
million pounds, though this would be less than his previous year
pay deal of 7.4 million.
Europe's biggest bank is expected to announce the size of
its bonus pool on Monday along with its yearly results. Bonus
payments remain a sensitive issue as many Britons still blame
banks for the 2008 financial crisis, after which the state was
forced to bail out RBS and Lloyds.
Earlier this month Barclays prompted an angry
reaction from politicians and labour unions after it increased
its bonuses by 13 percent to 2.4 billion pounds, even as it
announced plans to axe 12,000 jobs.
Sky quoted an unnamed source saying the rise in variable pay
or bonuses at HSBC would be smaller than its likely increase in
earnings.
The broadcaster also reported Gulliver's bonus was just over
half the maximum he could have received under the terms of his
contract and that he would be paid a deferred share award of 3.7
million pounds under the bank's long-term incentive plan.
He would also take a cash payment in lieu of pension
contributions alongside his basic salary of 1.25 million, giving
the total of more than 7 million, according to an unnamed
source.
A spokesman at HSBC declined comment.
The bank's overall bonus payments would be marginally higher
than its 2012 bonus pool of 2.2 billion pounds and would come
only a year before a new EU bonus cap which Britain is resisting
through the courts.
The new rules would mean from 2015 bonuses cannot be more
than fixed salary, or double this amount if a bank obtains
shareholder approval.
Banks including HSBC, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are
among the banks expected to raise the non-bonus part of
remuneration with, for example, monthly or quarterly
"allowances".