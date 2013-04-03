UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 3 HSBC Holdings PLC : * HSBC to sell group term life and group medical insurance businesses in Singapore * The gross asset value of these portfolios was approximately S$23.5m (approximately US$19.3M) at 31 December 2012 * Transaction expected to complete within this year. * To sell its group term life insurance, group medical insurance portfolios in Singapore to axa life insurance * Source text for Eikon
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.