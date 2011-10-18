* HSBC says fails to win exclusive negotiation rights

* Auction centered on corporate lending business

* Landesbank Helaba remains in the race (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, OCT 18 HSBC on Tuesday said it dropped out of the race to buy WestLB's corporate lending business after its German unit HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt failed to win exclusive negotiation rights.

"Despite intensive talks with WestLB's owners, no agreement for exclusive talks could be reached," HSBC Trinkaus said in a statement on Tuesday.

With the emergence of landesbank Helaba as a rival bidder, and because of delays in the auction process, HSBC sees a limited possibility to clinch the business specialised in lending to small and medium-sized German companies, it said.

WestLB Chief Executive Dietrich Voigtlaender said in a separate statement he regretted the fact that HSBC had dropped out of the bidding process.

German savings bank association DSGV in early September said Helaba, the Frankfurt-based landesbank, was examining a takeover of what will remain of WestLB after an overhaul.

WestLB, once Germany's third-largest landesbank -- owned by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and local savings banks -- is in the process of shrinking its business to a core bank with a balance sheet of 40-45 billion euros ($57-64 billion), known as the "Verbundbank," that will cater to regional savings banks.

The new Verbundbank will be funded and owned by a group of NRW-based savings banks and will have 400 employees -- roughly a tenth of the current WestLB staff.

WestLB is trying to sell remaining assets such as its corporate lending unit, project financing unit and derivatives business. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Kathrin Jones and Edward Taylor)