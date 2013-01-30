BRIEF-Legal & General FY adjusted operating profit rises 11 pct
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to £1.6bn
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) -:HSBC * HSBC current pay chair says there will be claw back from some staff
following anti-money laundering penalties * Barclays current pay chair says there should be link between 2012
bonus pool and fines bank has taken
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to £1.6bn
* Company investing in parcel network across Europe (Adds details on parcels, CEO comment)
* Net sales for FY 2016 amount to 352 million Swiss francs ($347.24 million), a currency-adjusted increase of 0.3% versus 2015