UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 10 HSBC Holdings PLC : * HSBC agrees to sell its business in Pakistan * Entered into an agreement to sell its banking business in Pakistan to js bank
limited * At 30 June 2012, the business to be sold had 10 branches and gross assets of
pkr60.06bn (approximately US$635M).
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts