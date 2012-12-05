PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 22
LONDON Dec 5 HSBC Holdings PLC : * To sell its entire shareholding in ping an insurance * Sale representing 15.57% of the issued share capital of ping an insurance
(the "transaction"). * Shares will be sold to all gain trading limited, bloom fortune group limited
and others * For an aggregate purchase price of hk$72,736m (approximately US$9,385M), * Buyers are wholly-owned subsidiaries of charoen pokphand group company
limited * The carrying value of the investment in ping an insurance at 31 December 2011
was US$6,373M * Estimated that the post-tax gain on the sale of the shares calculated on an
ifrs basis would be approximately US$2.6BN * Transaction is estimated to strengthen the HSBC Group core tier 1 capital
ratio by approximately 0.5%
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
LONDON, Feb 21 Jolyon Palmer needs no reality check ahead of his second Formula One season, but the Renault driver might be wondering about some of his friends.