By Steve Slater
| LONDON, March 24
LONDON, March 24 HSBC is to base its
"ring-fenced" British retail and commercial banking business in
Birmingham in central England, shifting about 1,000 staff there
from its London headquarters.
Britain's big banks must separate such operations from
riskier activities from 2019. The aim is to give savers greater
protection and prevent taxpayers from having to bail out banks
if there are problems in areas like investment banking.
HSBC will set up the head office for its "ring-fenced bank"
in Birmingham, according to a memo sent to staff on Tuesday by
Antonio Simoes, its UK chief executive, and seen by Reuters.
The decision followed a review of a number of locations,
including London and other cities, it said.
"Given that the customer base, employees and branch network
of the ring-fenced bank cover all of the UK, London isn't
necessarily the best place for the head office," Simoes said in
the memo.
HSBC confirmed the plans.
Banks are still working through how their ring-fenced banks
will be structured, and the memo did not provide any further
details on how HSBC intends to set up the business or how many
staff it will have. About 48,000 of HSBC's global 257,000 staff
work in Britain.
Domestic-focused banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of
Scotland want to include as much of their businesses as
possible within the ring-fenced entity. But firms with bigger
investment banking and overseas operations, including Barclays
and HSBC, want fewer of their assets to be kept within
the ring-fence, industry sources have said.
HSBC's plans will be a boost to Birmingham, the second
biggest city in Britain with a population of 1.1 million people.
It is located about 120 miles (190 km) north-west of London
"The city is going through a revitalisation that makes it an
attractive destination for businesses and our people," the HSBC
memo said.
The bank plans to build a new office in the city. Affected
staff are expected to start moving to the city from mid-2017.
HSBC's British roots date back to the city -- it moved
headquarters from Hong Kong to Britain in 1993 after buying
Midland Bank, which was formed as Birmingham and Midland Bank in
1836.
(Editing by Keith Weir)