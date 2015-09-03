LONDON, Sept 3 HSBC Holdings is to rebrand its British business as 'HSBC UK' after a months-long review of what to call the business from 2018.

HSBC said after consulting with staff and customers it had decided to keep the HSBC brand and would just add 'UK' to distinguish its "ring-fenced" UK retail banking from riskier parts of the business.

HSBC's ring-fenced bank will be headquartered in Birmingham from 2018, a year before the separation of the business has to take place.

