LONDON, Sept 6 HSBC remains in talks over the possible sale of its Canadian retail brokerage business, the British bank said on Tuesday.

"HSBC confirms that discussions regarding a possible sale of the business continue. No decision has yet been made to proceed with any transaction. HSBC will make a further statement if or when appropriate," the company said in a statement.

A source with direct knowledge of the talks had told Reuters last month that HSBC had given potential bidders access to the books on its Canadian retail brokerage, which the source said manages around C$16 billion ($16.1 billion ) in investors' money.

Although no suitors have been formally named, National Bank of Canada is believed to be in the running, the Globe & Mail newspaper said last month. ($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Rhys Jones)