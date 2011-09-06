LONDON, Sept 6 HSBC remains
in talks over the possible sale of its Canadian retail brokerage
business, the British bank said on Tuesday.
"HSBC confirms that discussions regarding a possible sale of
the business continue. No decision has yet been made to proceed
with any transaction. HSBC will make a further statement if or
when appropriate," the company said in a statement.
A source with direct knowledge of the talks had told Reuters
last month that HSBC had given potential bidders access to the
books on its Canadian retail brokerage, which the source said
manages around C$16 billion ($16.1 billion ) in investors'
money.
Although no suitors have been formally named, National Bank
of Canada is believed to be in the running, the Globe &
Mail newspaper said last month.
($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Rhys Jones)