CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - HSBC has released the structure details for its inaugural contingent convertible (CoCo) bond that could emerge as early as Wednesday.
Europe's largest bank by assets is planning to sell Additional Tier 1 perpetual US dollar bonds callable after five and, or 10 years.
It will also access bank capital through the euro market as it plans to sell perpetual euro bond, callable after eight years. HSBC is the sole lead manager mandated for the transaction that will feature a 7% trigger. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.