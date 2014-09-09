LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings has started to gather investor interest for an inaugural CoCo, at 5.5% for a euro denominated perpetual non-call eight year Additional Tier 1 issue.

The deal is expected to be priced as early as Wednesday.

The UK bank is expected to tap the US dollar market with a perpetual non-call five and/or 10-year deals.

HSBC is the sole lead manager for the transaction which will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% trigger. (Reporting by Helene Durand)