CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings has started to gather investor interest for an inaugural CoCo, at 5.5% for a euro denominated perpetual non-call eight year Additional Tier 1 issue.
The deal is expected to be priced as early as Wednesday.
The UK bank is expected to tap the US dollar market with a perpetual non-call five and/or 10-year deals.
HSBC is the sole lead manager for the transaction which will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% trigger. (Reporting by Helene Durand)
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.