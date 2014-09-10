(Adds background, quotes)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - HSBC has attracted over 18bn-equivalent of investor demand for an inaugural CoCo issue, showing the depth of the market for new names in the format.

The UK lender began marketing US dollar and euro Additional Tier 1 issues on Tuesday, its first foray in the format as it seeks to refinance old hybrid debt that will not count as regulatory capital in coming years.

At the last official update, order books for the euro perpetual non-call eight-year were over 6bn and guidance had been revised to 5.375% area, down from the 5.5% area set yesterday.

Market sources said the book for the dollar perpetual non-call 2020s and non-call 2024s was in excess of US$16bn, although HSBC would not confirm that number. Guidance on those two tranches has also been revised to 5.75% area and 6.5% area, the tight end of the levels set yesterday.

"This deal was always going to work as everyone had been waiting for it," said a head of FIG syndicate. "Investors want exposure to HSBC, which they see as a strong name. HSBC has a global reach and was always going to get strong support out of all the regions, including Asia."

Momentum for the transaction is in sharp contrast with the demand seen for AT1 deals from UniCredit and Santander last week, which attracted just over 5bn of orders between them.

"This deal is too important for investors to miss," another senior syndicate banker said.

The bonds have attracted strong interest despite a weaker market backdrop for financials, with Additional Tier 1 bonds dropping by up to three-eighths of a point in price terms. The iTraxx Subordinated index was 1bp wider at 81bp, having been at 83bp in early trade and at a seven-year low of 76bp on Friday.

"The market might be weaker but these trades tend to have a life of their own," the first syndicate banker said.

The issues are expected to be priced later today during US hours and will be rated Baa3/BBB by Moody's/Fitch. HSBC is sole bookrunner and structuring adviser.

The bonds convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%. The bank reported a 11.3% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio in early August. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)