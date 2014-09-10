(CORRECTS BOND TENOR IN PARA 14)

By Aimee Donnellan and Danielle Robinson

LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - HSBC helped restore confidence in contingent convertible (CoCo) Tier 1 deals from European banks Wednesday with appropriate pricing on its US$5.6bn-equivalent triple-tranche dollars and euros deal.

The deal attracted some US$30bn equivalent in demand, almost US$22bn of which turned up for the US$3.75bn of dollar tranches, split into US$1.5bn 5.625% perpetual non-call five-year notes and US$2.25bn 6.375% perpetual non-call 10s.

The non-call five and the non-call 10-year CoCos traded up to US$101.00 and US$101.375 respectively by New York's afternoon, while the EUR1.5bn 5.25% perpetual non-call eight-year awaits a full trading day on Thursday.

"That's what you like to see," said a financials coverage banker at another bank.

"If a bond is trading up 1.00 to 1.5 points in the first hours after pricing, then you know it's priced attractively for investors - but not too cheaply either."

The performance helps undo some of the damage done by poorly performing euro CoCo deals from Santander and UniCredit in recent weeks.

"The AT1 market's performance has not been stellar over the past six months, so a lot of people wanted to see this deal go well," said one syndicate manager.

Bankers are hoping the positive tone HSBC has generated will be bolstered by another high-quality AT1 inaugural CoCo trade coming from Sweden's Nordea.

"This is an incredible trade and will hopefully set the scene for Nordea to come to the CoCo market next week," said a hybrid capital expert.

Nordea, Sweden's largest bank, began an investor roadshow on Wednesday to prep the market for what will be the first CoCo from Sweden. The bond is expected to be priced on Monday or Tuesday, according to a lead manager.

Credit Agricole is also roadshowing a deal for the dollar market.

Demand for the HSBC deal, rated Baa3/BBB, was split into US$9.3bn and US$12.5bn respectively between the shorter and longer pieces, while the euro tranche attracted a 6.5bn book.

The non-call fives were first whispered at 5.75%-6%, and the non-call 10s at 6.5%-6.75%.

At 6.375% pricing on the non-call 10 (2024 call date), the HSBC deal came through Credit Suisse's 6.25% non-call 2024 CoCos, which were quoted at around 6.4%.

Credit Suisse isn't a perfect comparable, however, given its lower trigger of 5.125% of common equity Tier 1, compared with HSBC's 7.00%. The CS deal also has an investor-friendly dividend stopper.

Barclays and Lloyds CoCos have the same structure as HSBC's pending deal, carrying a 7% trigger, but they are significantly lower rated, with the Barclays CoCos at Single B-plus by S&P and Lloyds at Double-B minus.

The nearest Barclays comps in CoCos include 6.625% non-call 2019s yielding 7.25% and 8.25% non-call 2018s yielding 6.85%. Lloyds has an outstanding 7.5% perpetual non-call 10 with a call date in 2024, trading with a yield of 7.00%.

To calculate the value of HSBC's higher rating, some market participants looked at how much tighter it trades versus Barclays and Lloyds, while also accounting for the fact that HSBC has an enormous US$54.2bn buffer before its 7.00% trigger can be hit. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Danielle Robinson; Editing by Alex Chambers)