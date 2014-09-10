(CORRECTS BOND TENOR IN PARA 14)
By Aimee Donnellan and Danielle Robinson
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - HSBC helped restore
confidence in contingent convertible (CoCo) Tier 1 deals from
European banks Wednesday with appropriate pricing on its
US$5.6bn-equivalent triple-tranche dollars and euros deal.
The deal attracted some US$30bn equivalent in demand, almost
US$22bn of which turned up for the US$3.75bn of dollar tranches,
split into US$1.5bn 5.625% perpetual non-call five-year notes
and US$2.25bn 6.375% perpetual non-call 10s.
The non-call five and the non-call 10-year CoCos traded up
to US$101.00 and US$101.375 respectively by New York's
afternoon, while the EUR1.5bn 5.25% perpetual non-call
eight-year awaits a full trading day on Thursday.
"That's what you like to see," said a financials coverage
banker at another bank.
"If a bond is trading up 1.00 to 1.5 points in the first
hours after pricing, then you know it's priced attractively for
investors - but not too cheaply either."
The performance helps undo some of the damage done by poorly
performing euro CoCo deals from Santander and UniCredit in
recent weeks.
"The AT1 market's performance has not been stellar over the
past six months, so a lot of people wanted to see this deal go
well," said one syndicate manager.
Bankers are hoping the positive tone HSBC has generated
will be bolstered by another high-quality AT1 inaugural CoCo
trade coming from Sweden's Nordea.
"This is an incredible trade and will hopefully set the
scene for Nordea to come to the CoCo market next week," said a
hybrid capital expert.
Nordea, Sweden's largest bank, began an investor roadshow on
Wednesday to prep the market for what will be the first CoCo
from Sweden. The bond is expected to be priced on Monday or
Tuesday, according to a lead manager.
Credit Agricole is also roadshowing a deal for the dollar
market.
Demand for the HSBC deal, rated Baa3/BBB, was split into
US$9.3bn and US$12.5bn respectively between the shorter and
longer pieces, while the euro tranche attracted a 6.5bn book.
The non-call fives were first whispered at 5.75%-6%, and the
non-call 10s at 6.5%-6.75%.
At 6.375% pricing on the non-call 10 (2024 call date), the
HSBC deal came through Credit Suisse's 6.25% non-call 2024
CoCos, which were quoted at around 6.4%.
Credit Suisse isn't a perfect comparable, however, given its
lower trigger of 5.125% of common equity Tier 1, compared with
HSBC's 7.00%. The CS deal also has an investor-friendly dividend
stopper.
Barclays and Lloyds CoCos have the same structure as HSBC's
pending deal, carrying a 7% trigger, but they are significantly
lower rated, with the Barclays CoCos at Single B-plus by S&P and
Lloyds at Double-B minus.
The nearest Barclays comps in CoCos include 6.625% non-call
2019s yielding 7.25% and 8.25% non-call 2018s yielding 6.85%.
Lloyds has an outstanding 7.5% perpetual non-call 10 with a call
date in 2024, trading with a yield of 7.00%.
To calculate the value of HSBC's higher rating, some market
participants looked at how much tighter it trades versus
Barclays and Lloyds, while also accounting for the fact that
HSBC has an enormous US$54.2bn buffer before its 7.00% trigger
can be hit.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Danielle Robinson; Editing by
Alex Chambers)