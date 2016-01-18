HONG KONG Jan 18 HSBC Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver said on Monday the price of oil would likely
settle at between $25 and $40 in one year's time.
Speaking at the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong, Gulliver
gave the prediction when asked where the price would be at the
same time next year.
"Major producers are currently delivering 2-2.5 million
barrels per day more than demand, so the question is how long
they can continue to overproduce for at that level," he said.
