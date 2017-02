SHANGHAI Nov 11 HSBC Holdings Plc has injected 2.8 billion yuan ($441 million) into its locally incorporated Chinese unit, bringing the local unit's registered capital to 10.8 billion yuan.

It is the first foreign bank allowed to use yuan to inject capital into its local unit, HSBC Bank (China) Co Ltd said in a statement. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jason Subler)