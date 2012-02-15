LONDON Feb 15 HSBC is aiming to increase its presence in mainland China through an expansion of its branch network, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing the bank's chief executive Stuart Gulliver.

HSBC's plans, according to Gulliver, are either to lift its holding in Bank of Communications, one of China's big five banks, from 20 percent if given regulatory approval or increase its mainland China branch network from 110 to about 800.

Anita Fung, who joined the bank from rival Standard Chartered in 1994 to run HSBC's Asian markets business, has been made the new head of Hong Kong operations and is tasked with overseeing the expansion.

