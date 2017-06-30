LONDON, June 30 HSBC has received
approval from China's securities regulator for its investment
banking joint venture with the state-backed Qianhai Financial
Holdings Co, the British bank said on Friday.
The joint venture securities company, HSBC Qianhai
Securities Limited, is majority-owned by HSBC in contrast with
most other sino-foreign investment banking partnerships.
HSBC announced the venture in November 2015 and has since
been waiting for the approval to begin operations.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; editing by Carolyn Cohn)